ORLANDO, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman had a stroke after riding the Mission: Space attraction at Epcot in late July, according to the latest theme park injury report released last week by the state.

The woman, who had a pre-existing condition, suffered the stroke on July 26 after experiencing the “green” side, the less intense version of the ride.

The latest report released last week includes injuries from July through September as reported by the major theme parks. To remain exempt from state ride inspections, the major parks report ride injuries that lead to a hospital stay of at least 24 hours.

SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando also reported incidents to the state last quarter.

On August 28, a 49-year-old woman had an “illness” at SeaWorld’s Journey to Atlantis attraction, according to the report. The report did not disclose what type of illness the woman had.

And on September 5, a 59-year-old woman had hip and pelvis pain on the Ohno Drop Slide attraction at Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Florida did not report any injuries or illnesses.