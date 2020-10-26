ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering visitors a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at its animal care facilities.

As part of the park’s newly-announced Inside Look Weekends, visitors can learn about how animals are cared for at six behind-the-scene locations.

The Inside Look locations include the SeaWorld Rescue Center, where animal care personnel work around-the-clock to deliver life-saving care to animals; the Fish House, where meals for the park’s animals are prepared; Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin, where a colony of penguins are cared for; Shark Encounter, where visitors can get a topside view of SeaWorld's shark habitat; Pacific Point Preserve, where visitors can get an up-close look at sea lions and harbor seals; and Orca Encounter, where visitors can learn how SeaWorld’s largest residents are cared for.

The event will also include Trainer Talk sessions, which will be led by an animal care specialist. The Trainer Talks will be held at three behind-the-scenes locations, including Dolphin Theater, Sea Lion and Otter Theater and Orca Encounter.

SeaWorld says capacity will be limited for the Inside Look experiences, which have also been modified with health and safety measures such as physical distancing.

The event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, November 7-15 and is included with park admission.