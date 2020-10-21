ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resorts is planning to start off the New Year with a taste of the arts and food.

The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set for January 8 through February 22, 2021, and here are just some of the things being offered:

There will be more than 15 food studios serving culinary art from around the world, up from 10 last year.





The World Showcase Lagoon will display Disney artwork and artists’ creations to look at and buy.





Guests can also contribute to a paint-by-number mural that is a collaborative project of all visitors.





Watch as artists create their work, plus EPCOT musical artists Mariachi Cobre and the JAMMitors will do performances for spectators.





Plus, there is an artful scavenger hunt around World Showcase, as visitors try to find Figment.

The list of events so far does not include two popular activities at the festival — the Disney on Broadway concert series, and the art-inspired photo op spots. The concert series in particular could be cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney World also cut the concert series during the Taste of Epcot International Food and Wine Festival because of the pandemic.

More information on the event is expected in the next few months.