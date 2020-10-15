ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World has set the last day for the Taste of Epcot International & Wine Festival.

The event will come to close on November 22, Disney revealed Thursday.

When Disney reopened its theme parks in mid-July, it offered Taste of Epcot as a modified version of its popular Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

The scaled-back festival featured several marketplaces serving dishes from around the world. A few marketplaces were setup inside the park’s World Showplace venue, which is usually reserved for special events.

When Taste of Epcot wraps up, Epcot won’t be without a festival for long. Just a few days later the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays will begin on November 27. The festival typically features holiday kitchens around the World Showcase.

The festival will not feature the Candlelight Processional this year.