ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wolfgang Puck Express at Disney Springs has permanently closed.

The restaurant, which was located in the Marketplace area of Disney Springs, closed its doors on October 1, a representative with Wolf Puck Fine Dining Group confirmed with Spectrum News.

Wolfgang Puck Express, which closed in mid-March along with the rest of Disney World, had reopened this summer. But late last week, photos of the restaurant without its exterior sign and menus began circulating on social media.

Despite the restaurant being permanently closed, as of this writing, it is still listed as “temporarily unavailable” on the Disney World website.

Wolfgang Puck Express was a popular fast-casual location that served pizzas, soups, salads and sandwiches.

Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill, which is located in the Town Center area of Disney Springs, remains open.