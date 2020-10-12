ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday defeated the Miami Heat, becoming the won 2020 NBA Champions.

The restart of the NBA season as well as the finals were played inside what had been dubbed a “bubble” at Walt Disney World Resort.

In celebration of the Lakers win, Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom was illuminated in the team’s colors of purple and gold. Disney shared photos and video of the iconic castle in its new temporary color scheme.

In a speech after the game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver thanked Disney and the thousands of employees who helped make the bubble a success.