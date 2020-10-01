ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket deal for U.S. residents as well as extending the popular “Buy a Day, Visit through December 24” deal for Florida residents.

With the latest deal, visitors who purchase a two-day, two-park ticket will get three extra days free. The ticket, which starts at $243.99 for adults, includes admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The tickets don’t have blockout dates and can be used anytime through August 31, 2021.

Visitors will be able to purchase the tickets now through available through January 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, Universal is also giving Florida residents more time to take advantage of its special “buy a day” ticket offer. With the promotion, residents can purchase a one-day, two-park ticket and visit Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure every day through December 24. Previously, the tickets had to be purchased by September 30, but now residents have until November 3.

Universal is also offering Florida residents up to $100 off select annual passes. That offer expires December 17.

These deals come as Universal looks for way to bring back visitors as theme parks try to recover from the financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Universal reopened its Orlando theme parks in early June with new measures in place, including capacity limits.