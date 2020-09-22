ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is making the 2021 Marathon Weekend and Disney Princess Marathon Weekend virtual events because of coronavirus.

What You Need To Know Disney World moving 2021 races to virtual events



Marathon Weekend in January, Princess Half Marathon weekend in February



Guests who do not want to do virtual races can get refunds

"While we share our Guests’ disappointment that we will not be running together in person, we have based this decision on the unique circumstances of hosting a road race experience on this scale under the current environment," Disney wrote on its runDisney website.

Runners who take part in the virtual races will be able to get a medal and the option to get a t-shirt. A limited number of virtual race registrations will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. eastern.

The Disney marathon events bring in tens of thousands of people to run in different levels of races over the course of the weekend.

Disney World is offering refunds for runners who want them. Information is on the runDisney website.