ORLANDO, Fla. – Usually, Magic Kingdom would be nearly a month into its fall season, complete with parades, fireworks and a nighttime Halloween party, but this year things are a little different.

What You Need To Know Disney decorates Magic Kingdom for the fall season



Offerings modified this year due to the pandemic



Characters in Halloween costumes appear during cavalcades



Themed treats and merchandise also available

On Tuesday, Disney World kicked off the start of fall at the theme park, with festive decorations like Mickey pumpkin heads along Main Street, U.S.A.

Even though there's no Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this time around (Disney canceled the event in response to the coronavirus pandemic), there are plenty of other Halloween experiences visitors can look forward to.

Instead of full-blown parades, characters, now dressed in Halloween costumes, make their way down Main Street, U.S.A. in what Disney is calling character cavalcades. They happen throughout the day and feature different characters.

Winnie the Pooh and friends appear on a horse-drawn trolley. Mickey, Minnie, and friends, in Halloween attire, appear on a float for a “Boo to You” themed cavalcade. And yes, a portion of the "Boo to You" song plays as well.

Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore in Halloween costumes as they make their way around Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/tGiRfhrWDa — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 15, 2020

At other times, the Disney villains emerge for their own cavalcade.

When not making their way around the park, Mickey and friends can be found waving at visitors from the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. It’s another way for visitors to interact with characters… at a distance.

Another change visitors will notice during the fall festivities at Magic Kingdom is other visitors in full costume.

With the cancellation of Mickey's Not-So-Scary, Disney is temporarily allowing visitors of all ages (yes, even adults) to wear Halloween costumes during regular park hours. Visitors are still required to wear face masks just not Halloween masks.

Disney has also rolled out a lineup of seasonal treats and merchandise.

For those who love all things pumpkin, there are plenty of offerings including a pumpkin soft serve sundae, a pumpkin shake and a pumpkin-spiced Mickey waffle sundae. Other Halloween treats available at the park include the Not-So-Poison Apple cupcake, Hades nachos and a Poor Unfortunate Souls float.

As for the merchandise, there are themed popcorn buckets, a Madame Leota sipper, and apparel inspired by the Disney villains.

Magic Kingdom’s fall festivities run through October 31.