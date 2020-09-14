ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added new activities to this year’s Halloween Spooktacular, which has been modified because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which begins September 19, will include a Halloween maze and cookie decorating with Sesame Street character Cookie Monster among its lineup. Visitors will also be able to trick-or-treat around the park.

SeaWorld has modified its annual Halloween Spooktacular event to fall in line with the number of health and safety measures it has implemented at its park, including face masks and social distancing. The event will operate in a limited capacity to maintain distancing at the Halloween Maze and the trick-or-treat stations.

SeaWorld chose to modify its Halloween events instead of canceling them. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando’s sister park, its Howl-O-Scream event is set to begin September 25 and will feature open-air scare zones.

Halloween Spooktacular will take place Saturdays and Sundays through November 1 and is included in park admission.