ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has revealed more details about the Halloween offerings that will be available later this month at Magic Kingdom.

What You Need To Know Magic Kingdom to celebrate fall from Sept. 15-Oct. 31



Halloween offerings will include a Disney villains cavalcade



Dapper Dans will return as the Cadaver Dans

Earlier this month, Disney said the theme park would transform for fall starting September 15. But on Thursday, the resort revealed other entertainment offerings coming to Magic Kingdom.

On select days, park visitors will be able to see Disney villains such as Gaston, Maleficent, Jafar and the Queen of Hearts as part of the special cavalcade.

The acapella group known as The Dapper Dans will return to the park on September 20 as the Cadaver Dans.

The Halloween festivities will also include themed merchandise as well as food and beverage items.

Earlier this year, Disney World canceled its popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Since reopening in July, Disney World’s theme parks have been operating in a limited capacity with new health and safety measures, including mandatory face masks and temperature checks. Visitors are also required to make park reservations in advance to help with managing capacity.