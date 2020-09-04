ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is permanently laying off some of the employees it had temporarily furloughed because of the economic downturn, the company said late Friday afternoon.

In a news release, SeaWorld Entertainment said the unspecified number of employees had been under a furlough to reduce operating expenses because of the COVIDd-19 pandemic.

"Due to the sudden and unforseeable economic impacts of the pandemci on the Company's business operations, that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time of the temporary furlough, the Company has determined that it will transition certain park and corporate personnel from a furloughed status to a permanent layoff," the release said.

SeaWorld expects to incur $2.5 million to $3 million in restructuring and severance costs in the third quarter, it said.

