ORLANDO, Fla. — The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions has canceled its IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando due to COVID-19 concerns.
“IAAPA Expo serves as the global marketplace for the attractions industry. We recognize this year there are many challenges facing our members from around the world,” Hal McEvoy, president and CEO IAAPA, stated in a news release. “Together with input from members, exhibitors, the IAAPA Board of Directors and our team, we have decided to cancel this year’s Expo due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. The continuing barriers to international and domestic travel coupled with the evolving guidance on mass gatherings, and members’ need to focus on their businesses helped lead to this decision.”
The IAAPA will instead launch a new virtual conference for global attractions professionals, where they can participate in educational sessions that were originally planned to happen at the actual expo.
IAAPA Expo 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. The continuing barriers to international and domestic travel helped lead to this decision. Read the full press release: https://t.co/5DRyJ9WhFL pic.twitter.com/xv11d4hcxd— IAAPA (@IAAPAHQ) September 4, 2020
