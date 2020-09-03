OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Wild Florida, the gator park, is getting ready for a massive expansion.

The park, located in Kenansville, recently purchased 185 acres of land next its 85-acre property.

Wild Florida is currently home to more than 150 exotic and native animals. As part of the expansion, it plans to expand its drive-thru safari park to allow visitors to see more animals as well as add more rescued and relocated animals.

“This beautiful property will be an incredible experience for our guests,” Wild Florida co-owner Rainer Munns said in a statement. “Our vision has been to create an easier way to explore the beauty of natural Florida and learn about wildlife around the world from your air-conditioned car.”

In addition to its safari park, Wild Florida features a 14-acre gator park, air boat tours and animal encounters.

The attraction recently welcomed four baby albino alligators, which hatched at the park last month.

For more information about Wild Florida, visit wildfloridaairboats.com.