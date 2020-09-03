ORLANDO, Fla.—SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering free park admission to Florida teachers.

With the park’s Teacher Card, certified K-12 teachers can get admission to SeaWorld through August 31, 2021.

“The teaching community deserves our thanks now more than ever,” SeaWorld said in a news release.

To take advantage of the deal, teachers will need to register online using the ID.me process to determine eligibility. Private schools teacher may also be eligible for the Teacher Card. They will need to provide a Florida photo ID, recent paystub and letter from the school’s principal on school letterhead confirming employment at the SeaWorld front gate.

For a limited time, those with the Teacher Card will be able to purchase guest tickets at a discounted rate. They will be able to buy up to three additional tickets for $27.99 through September 30. Teachers will also get discounts on SeaWorld’s All-Day Dining Deals.

SeaWorld reopened in June with new health and safety measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, including face mask requirements, temperature screenings and reduced park capacity to maintain social distancing. Visitors will need to make a park reservation prior to their visit.