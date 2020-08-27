ORLANDO, Fla. – After Disney World canceled its popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party because of coronavirus-related restrictions, many wondered what kind of fall activities Magic Kingdom would have this year, if any.

What You Need To Know Fall arrives at Magic Kingdom on Sept. 15



The park will feature fall decorations, Halloween treats



Visitors will be allowed to wear costumes during regular park hours

Well, Disney has revealed a slew of fall-related fun coming to the park next month, including allowing visitors to wear costumes during regular park hours.

From September 15 through October 31, Magic Kingdom will once again be decorated for the fall. And for the first time ever, Disney is lifting some of its costume restrictions to allow visitors of all ages to wear costumes during regular park hours.

“To bring some Halloween party fun into the park this year, for the first time guests of all ages can wear your funniest, Disney-ist, most creative costumes,” a post on the official Disney Parks Blog read.

Only visitors under the age of 14 will be allowed to wear costume masks. All other guests will still be required to wear face masks as part of Disney’s new health and safety measures.

Magic Kingdom will also have a special Halloween-themed character cavalcade featuring Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and others.

There will also be plenty of Halloween and fall-themed treats and merchandise available throughout the park. The list of treats include a pumpkin-spiced waffle sundae, cinnamon donuts served in a Hitchhiking Ghosts container and a Mickey Monster Mash Burger.

Disney World's theme parks are operating at a limited capacity, so visitors will be required to make a park reservation in advance.