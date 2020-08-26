ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando have brought back thousands of their workers since reopening their parks this summer following a months-long closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, thousands more remain furloughed as the theme parks continue to operate in a limited capacity. And while the future for those employees remains uncertain, theme park executives said they would like to bring them back.

The state of employment at Central Florida’s theme parks was one of the topics discussed Wednesday during a roundtable Gov. Ron DeSantis led at Universal Orlando. Executives with the major theme parks were in attendance to discuss the reopening, safety measures that have been implemented at the parks and employment.

DeSantis asked representatives from each park to weigh-in on the employment levels since reopening.

And while representatives said they had brought back thousands, they also acknowledged that they many have not yet returned.

Universal Parks & Resorts VP John Sprouls said about 85 to 90 percent of Universal Orlando’s full-time workers had returned, but the resort had not be able to bring back most of its part-time workers.

“We also have a vast supply of part-time, casual people that either worked part of the year on a seasonal basis or work year round on a temporary 10, 15, 20 hours a week, and don’t currently have opportunities for the vast majority of them to come back,” he said. “So we’re hoping if we can increase visitation, increase our hours, increase capacity, we can bring those people back and get them working again.”

Disney World and SeaWorld executives echoed similar sentiments, saying they too would like to bring back more workers as demand increases.

DeSantis said the state would be "very comfortable" with the theme parks increasing their capacity limits.

We think that the capacity can be increased,” DeSantis said. “When you have the protocols [theme parks] have in place, we’re very comfortable at the state level that they’re doing it in a good way.”

One of the main problems facing Central Florida theme parks is tourism has yet to make a big comeback. Attendance has remained low due, in part, to concerns about the pandemic and travel restrictions that have not allowed international tourists to return.

In the weeks since reopening their parks, Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld have made operational changes as a result. Disney will scale back operating hours at its parks starting in September. Disney also recently notified furloughed workers that their furloughs could extend beyond the six months it originally anticipated.

Meanwhiie, Universal has temporarily closed several attractions and adjusted operating hours at its parks.

SeaWorld, in contrast, has decided to return to a seven-day-a-week operating schedule as well as hold Halloween and Christmas themed events.

DeSantis also praised the health and safety measures at the parks, which include face masks requirements, temperature checks, social distancing protocols, and enhanced cleaning procedures.