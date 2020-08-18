ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has switched to a date-based pricing model for theme park tickets.
With the change, prices will vary depending on the date of your visit.
Visitors will need to select a specific date at the time of their purchase. That date will determine the average price you pay each day for multi-day tickets, according the Universal Orlando website.
For example, with the new pricing model, a two-day, one-park ticket will cost between $110 and $124 per day for non-Florida residents. For Florida residents, the pricing is between $90 and $99 per day.
A two-day, park-to-park ticket, which lets you visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure on the same day, will cost between $140 and $154 per day for non-Florida residents. For Florida residents, it's between $114 and $120 per day.
Visitors will have a certain window of time to use the tickets. For two-day tickets it's within five days of the selected first date. For three-day tickets, it's within six.
For those who don't want to be locked into specific dates, Universal is still offering a "flexible" ticket, which is priced at a flat rate and can be used on any date within a seven-day period.
Universal's new pricing model is similar to the date-based pricing Disney World implemented a few years ago.
"We've launched date-based pricing to give our guests more flexibility when planning a visit to Universal Orlando Resort, allowing them to select the best time to visit that suits their needs," Universal spokeswoman Alyson Lundell said in a statement to Spectrum News. "And as always, we continue to offer value-driven options throughout the year to help guests save and get the most out of their visit to our destination.”
Right now, Universal is offering a "buy one day, visit through December 24" deal to Florida residents.
As Universal deals with the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been making a number of changes across the resort. In July, Universal canceled its popular Halloween Horror Nights event. Recently, it temporarily closed several attractions at its parks and reduced park hours.