ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has switched to a date-based pricing model for theme park tickets.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando moves to date-based ticket pricing



Prices will vary depending on date of visit



Visitors will need to select date when purchasing tickets

With the change, prices will vary depending on the date of your visit.

Visitors will need to select a specific date at the time of their purchase. That date will determine the average price you pay each day for multi-day tickets, according the Universal Orlando website.

For example, with the new pricing model, a two-day, one-park ticket will cost between $110 and $124 per day for non-Florida residents. For Florida residents, the pricing is between $90 and $99 per day.

A two-day, park-to-park ticket, which lets you visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure on the same day, will cost between $140 and $154 per day for non-Florida residents. For Florida residents, it's between $114 and $120 per day.

Visitors will have a certain window of time to use the tickets. For two-day tickets it's within five days of the selected first date. For three-day tickets, it's within six.

For those who don't want to be locked into specific dates, Universal is still offering a "flexible" ticket, which is priced at a flat rate and can be used on any date within a seven-day period.

Universal's new pricing model is similar to the date-based pricing Disney World implemented a few years ago.

"We've launched date-based pricing to give our guests more flexibility when planning a visit to Universal Orlando Resort, allowing them to select the best time to visit that suits their needs," Universal spokeswoman Alyson Lundell said in a statement to Spectrum News. "And as always, we continue to offer value-driven options throughout the year to help guests save and get the most out of their visit to our destination.”

Right now, Universal is offering a "buy one day, visit through December 24" deal to Florida residents.

As Universal deals with the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been making a number of changes across the resort. In July, Universal canceled its popular Halloween Horror Nights event. Recently, it temporarily closed several attractions at its parks and reduced park hours.