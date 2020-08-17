INTERNATIONAL – Shanghai Disneyland, the first Disney theme park to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, will increase visitor capacity.

What You Need To Know Shanghai Disneyland to increase park capacity



New guidance from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism



Park capacity can be increased from 30 percent to 50 percent



Shanghai Disneyland reopened to the public on May 11

Daily capacity at Shanghai Disneyland will increase from 30 percent to 50 percent, according to a notice on the Shanghai Disney Resort website.

The change comes amid new guidance from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, allowing capacity at tourism sites to be expanded.

“As a result of this policy change, and as overall market conditions continue to rebound, Shanghai Disney Resort is increasing the daily capacity of the resort’s theme park,” the notice on the Shanghai Disney Resort website read.

In addition to upping park capacity, the resort will relax some restrictions on its reservation system to give visitors “more flexibility” when planning their visits. With this update, annual passholders and day visitors will be allowed to visit on eligible days based on the condition of their pass or ticket. All visitors, however, will still be required to make a reservation.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened to the public on May 11 with new health and safety measures in place.

Meanwhile, Disney Word in Florida, which reopened its theme parks in July with similar measures, plans to reduce park hours next month. Even with capacity limits aimed at promoting social distancing, attendance at the parks has been low due to ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions.

Disneyland in California delayed its plans to reopen July 17 amid a surge of cases in the state. A new reopening date has not yet been announced.