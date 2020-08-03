ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Splash Mountain attraction at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park had a little mishap over the weekend.

One of the ride vehicles on the popular attraction began filling with water while riders were on board, according to video circulating on social media.

A Twitter user named Sky shared video of the ride vehicle completely submerged under water.

so we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out... nice #DisneyWorld #splashmountain #MagicKingdom #disney not okay???? pic.twitter.com/15zMnP1wgX — sky💫 (@skyelaringrsoll) August 3, 2020

“So we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the Disney World employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out…nice,” Sky wrote.

Another Twitter user replied to Sky’s tweet with pictures that showed the back part of the ride vehicle underwater.

The incident happened toward the end of the ride and involved five visitors, according to a Disney World spokesperson. All five visitors were able to get out of the ride vehicle safely, the spokesperson said.

A couple of weeks after Magic Kingdom reopened from a four-month-long coronavirus-related closure, Splash Mountain experienced unexpected downtime, with parkgoers noticing the splashdown area had been drained for an unspecified reason.

The latest mishap with Splash Mountain isn’t the first time this year Magic Kingdom visitors have had to escape a sinking ride vehicle. In February, riders were evacuated from a boat at the Jungle Cruise attraction began taking on water.

In June, Disney said that Splash Mountain would be “completely reimagined” into Princess and the Frog themed attraction. The announcement followed calls from some fans for the ride to be rethemed due to its connection to the 1946 film “Song of the South,” which features racist stereotypes.

As of now, Disney has not said when Splash Mountain will close for the transformation.