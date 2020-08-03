ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will now be open on Thursdays through September 6, the theme park announced Monday.

Since reopening in early June, SeaWorld has been operating only five days a week, with the park closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help with new coronavirus-related cleaning protocols.

SeaWorld implemented a number of new health and safety measures, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks and capacity limits. To help manage attendance, the park requires all visitors to make reservations in advance.

“Requiring reservations allows the park to limit the number of guests on property each day, further enhancing the parks’ vigorous safety protocols,” SeaWorld said in a news release.

In recent weeks, SeaWorld has begun offering modified versions of its popular events, including Seven Seas Food Festival and Electric Ocean. It also launched a new drive-in movie experience called “Flicks and Fireworks," which takes place on Fridays and Saturdays for a limited time.

SeaWorld’s parks closed in mid-March in response to the pandemic. The company expects the closure to have a huge financial impact on its business. Late last month, SeaWorld released a preliminary second quarter earnings report, which showed it expects attendance and revenue to be down significantly.