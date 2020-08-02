ORLANDO, Fla. – As Universal Orlando deals with impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, it's rolling out a deal to bring in Florida residents.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando has new ticket deal for Florida residents



For $164, access to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure through Dec. 24



The tickets do not have blockout dates; must be purchased by September 30

Universal is now offering a "buy a day, go for the rest of the year" sort of deal to Floridians.

For $164 (the price of a one day ticket), residents can get access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through December 24.

Universal is also offering a ticket that includes access to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay for $193.

The tickets can be used on non-consecutive days and there are no blockout dates.

To take advantage of the deal, tickets must be purchased September 30.

For more information about the deal, visit universalorlando.com.