ORLANDO, Fla. – Comcast on Thursday released its second-quarter earnings results, and, as expected, the company's theme parks division, which includes Universal Orlando, took a big financial hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue for NBCUniversal’s theme parks division, which includes Universal Orlando, plunged 94 percent in the quarter. The division generated $87 million, which was down significantly from $1.46 billion it generated during the same period last year.

This is the first quarterly report to show the full impact the coroanvirus pandemic has had on the company’s theme parks.

The parks were closed for most of the quarter, with only Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Japan reopening in early June before the end of the quarter. Universal Orlando’s theme parks—Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure—have implemented safety measures in place, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks, social distancing policies and capacity limits.

In an earnings call Thursday, executives said attendance levels were significantly lower at its reopened parks, but noted they were doing better financially by being open rather than closed. Universal Studios Hollywood in California, which shuttered in mid-March, has yet to reopen.

As the parks division tries to weather the financial hit, the pandemic has dealt other blows.

On Thursday, executives said that development on its Epic Universe theme park in Orlando remains paused for now. Work will resume when “the future becomes more certain,” executives said. In April, it was announced that Epic Universe had been delayed because of the pandemic.

In late June, Universal Orlando laid off an undisclosed number of employees across its resort. And then last week, Universal announced it was canceling its popular Halloween Horror Nights event in both Orlando and California. The after-hours event, which typically features haunted houses, scare zones and live shows, is a huge revenue stream for the parks.