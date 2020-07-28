ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has pushed back the reopening dates for some its resort hotels, which have been closed since mid-March in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort was previously scheduled to reopen on August 12, but date has been delayed to October 4. Disney’s Art of Animation, also set for an August 12 return, will now reopen on November 1.

Meanwhile, reopening dates for Disney’s Beach Club and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn have been removed from the calendar on the Disney World website.

Disney began reopening some of its resort hotels in June, with many of the Disney Vacation Club properties among them. But other hotels remain closed for now.

“Given the current situation, there are some Disney Resort hotels and other areas that are not, as of this time, being scheduled for reopening yet,” Disney said on its website. “We will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so.”

The resort has implemented a number of health and safety measures at its hotels, including temperature checks. Cleaning procedures for guest rooms have also been modified.

Disney World’s four theme parks—Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—have reopened after a four month closure. Visitors are required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks as part of the new safety measures. The parks are also operating with reduced capacity and reservations are now required for entry.