ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World has updated its face mask policy again to further clarify which types of masks visitors are allowed to wear at its theme parks.

What You Need To Know Disney World updates face mask policy again



Face mask with valves or holes are not allowed



Disney previously banned neck gaiters



Visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear a face mask

The updated policy now explicitly says face masks with valves or holes are not allowed.

“At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings,” the policy reads.

The updated policy also applies to Disney Springs and other areas of the resort.

This isn’t the first time Disney World has updated its face mask policy. In the past couple of weeks, it banned neck gaiters and made changes related to eating and drinking around the parks.

Since reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disney World has implemented a number of new health and safety measures. In addition to requiring visitors ages 2 and older to wear masks, Disney World requires visitors to undergo temperature checks and make reservations for park entry.

Last week, Universal Orlando adjusted its face mask policy to ban masks with valves or mesh material.