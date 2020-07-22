Disney World rolls out new ticket offer for Florida residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has a new ticket offer just for Florida residents.

The Disney Magic Flex Ticket starts at $130 for a two-day ticket that can be used on dates through September. A regular theme park ticket for Florida residents costs about $109 per day.

For an additional cost, the flex ticket is also offered as either a three-day option for $174 or a four-day option for $195. The three-day and four-day tickets are valid July 22 through November 20 and November 29 through December 18.

The Disney Magic Flex Ticket can be used at one Disney World theme park per day and on non-consecutive days.

Disney World has implemented new health and safety measures because of the ongoing pandemic, including capacity limits at the parks. For the time, being, all visitors will need valid theme park admission and a theme park reservation.

To check Disney Park Pass availability, visitors can use the availability calendar on Disney World’s website.