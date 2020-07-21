ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has made a few updates to its face mask policy.

Since reopening, the resort has allowed visitors to remove their masks when eating or drinking. However, in this latest update, Universal has made changes to add clarity to that exception.

The policy now requires that visitors keep their masks on unless they are “actively“ eating or drinking.

“Guests must wear face covering at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking, and they must also be socially distanced from other travel parties while consuming their food or beverage,” according to the policy on Universal’s website.

The change seemingly closes a loophole visitors used to keep their masks off when walking around the parks and CityWalk.

Disney World made a similar adjustment to its face mask policy over the weekend, going one step further to say that visitors would also need to remain stationary when eating and drinking.

Universal also added more specifics on the types of face masks that are allowed. Masks must cover a visitor’s nose and mouth and they must be at least two layers. Face masks that include mesh material, exhalation valves or those that don’t secure with ear loops or around the head are not permitted.

As part of its new health and safety measures, Universal requires visitors to wear face masks and undergo temperatures checks to enter its theme parks. Other measures in place include reduced capacity, increased sanitation and social-distancing protocols.