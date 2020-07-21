ORLANDO, Fla. – A 9 year-old boy was found unresponsive at a water ride at Universal’s Volcano Bay in June, according to a quarterly state report.

What You Need To Know State releases quarterly theme park injury report



Universal Orlando only one to report a visitor injury



From April to June, most of Florida's theme parks were closed due to coronavirus

​The child was found on the water park’s Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides attraction on June 14.

The incident was the only one included on the report from the state that lists theme parks visitors’ injuries and illnesses. For the most of the second quarter, April through June, Florida’s major theme parks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legoland Florida, which didn’t report any incidents, reopened on June 1. Universal Orlando reopened its parks on June 5, while SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reopened on June 11.

Disney World, the last major theme park to welcome back visitors, began reopening its parks on July 11.

The theme parks self-report incidents to the state to remain exempt from major inspection. Only injuries or illnesses that require a hospital stay of at least 24 hours are reported.