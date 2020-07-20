ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has made another change to its face mask policy.

​Previously, the policy said that visitors ages 2 and older had to wear a mask at all times except when eating or drinking. With the update made over the weekend, visitors can still remove their masks when eating or drinking, but they are now asked to remain stationary and physically-distanced when doing so.

"You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing," the policy reads.

The change means that visitors are no longer allowed to eat and drink while walking through the parks. This closes a loophole some visitors were using to avoid wearing their masks while walking through the parks. The policy also applies to Disney Springs.

For those needing a “break” while not eating or drinking, Disney World is offering “relaxation stations,” designated areas around the parks where guests are allowed to remove their masks.

Disney World recently changed its face mask policy to say that the popular neck gaiters were not allowed. All face masks worn at Disney World’s parks should be made of at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the nose and mouth and be secured with ties or ear loops.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopened on July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15. In addition to face masks, several other health and safety measures have been implemented at parks, including temperature checks, social distancing protocols, increased cleaning and sanitization, and reduced capacity.

Disney World has faced scrutiny for reopening its theme parks at a time when coronavirus cases have surged in Florida.