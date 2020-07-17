ORLANDO, Fla. – Even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando is going ahead with its popular scare fest, Halloween Horror Nights.

​The resort is currently looking for haunted house scare actors and street performers. To fill the positions, Universal is holding virtual auditions. Those interested in becoming a scare actor are asked to submit a video as well as a headshot, resume and full-length photo.

In a posting on the audition website, Universal said it’s seeking candidates with “slender to athletic” builds in various height ranges.

Previous experience is not required, according to the posting.

The deadline to make video submission is July 20.

Halloween Horror Nights is set to run select nights September 10 through November 1.

Universal hasn't released any details about haunted houses, scare zones or themes for this year’s event. In the past, haunted houses have been themed after popular TV shows and movies like Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, American Horror Story and Halloween.

Universal Orlando reopened its theme parks in early June with a number of new health and safety measures, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks and reduced capacity. Universal hasn't said what measures will be in place for Halloween Horror Nights, but it has added a notice on the event's website.

“Universal will continue to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of local health and safety official for its operation of Halloween Horror Nights this fall," the notice read. "More details will be shared closer to the event’s debut.“