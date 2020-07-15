ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is keeping a new summer event that turns the theme park's parking lot into a drive-in theater around for another weekend.
Flicks & Fireworks premiered last weekend, with family-friendly movies, fireworks and food trucks.
On Saturday, SeaWorld will show the film Surf's Up, and on Sunday it will show Madagascar.
Food trucks featuring locally-sourced items will begin service at 7:45 p.m. Visitors can then enjoy the park's fireworks display at 9 p.m. A movie will cap off the evening shortly after the fireworks.
The event will cost $50 per vehicle, with a 20 percent discount for annual passholders.
For more information about the event, visit http://seaworld.com/orlando.
