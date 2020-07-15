ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World will increase the availability of theme park reservations for annual passholders.
The update was added to the resort's website Tuesday afternoon.
The increased availability will be for select dates in July and August for Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney's Animal Kingdom, according to the website. Hollywood Studios was not included in the list.
Disney said that additional availability for passholders does not mean increased capacity, which is limited for the time being.
Visitors are required to reserve a Disney Park Pass in order visit any of Disney World's theme parks. Disney has an availability calendar on its website to help visitors plan. As of Tuesday evening, the calendar showed no passholder availability for any park for the rest of the month.
Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopened Wednesday, joining Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom, which both reopened on Saturday.
