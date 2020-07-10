ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Disney World’s theme parks reopen to the public on Saturday, visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear face masks.

What You Need To Know

Disney World visitors will be required to wear face masks



Disney has outlined what type of masks are acceptable



Policy updated to state neck gaiters, triangle bandanas not allowed



RELATED: Get a look inside Magic Kingdom before gates reopen

Disney World has outlined what type of face coverings will be acceptable.

Face coverings (disposable or reusable) must be made with two layers of breathable material, cover the nose and mouth, and be secured with ties or ear loops,” according to the face mask policy on the official Disney World website.

Disney World updated the policy to explicitly state that neck gaiters and “open-chin triangle bandanas” are not acceptable face coverings. And as part of existing rules, costume masks are prohibited.

Mandatory face masks is just one of the health and safety measures Disney is implemented at its parks. Other measures include temperature checks, social distancing protocols, increased sanitization and reduced park capacity.

Disney World will begin reopening its parks on July 15, starting with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen the following week on July 15.