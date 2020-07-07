ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to reimburse Universal Orlando $5 million to relocate an old wastewater pipeline.

What You Need To Know Orange County approves $5 million pipeline deal with Universal



Universal would relocate old pipeline on site of new theme park



County would reimburse Universal 40% of the cost in credits

The pipeline in question is about 36 years old and currently runs through a portion of the site for Universal’s upcoming theme park, Epic Universe.

Under the agreement, Universal would build and install a new pipeline along property owned by the county. Universal would pay for all engineering costs, with the county paying 40 percent of its share for the project, which comes to just a little over $5 million, in the form of credits against wastewater capital charges.

Orange County officials said the agreement is “in the public interest.”

In a presentation at Tuesday's board meeting, officials said the agreement would save the county money and prevent a potential disruption of services in the future.

Construction on Universal’s Epic Universe was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new theme park was originally slated to open in 2023 prior to the delay.

Universal Orlando reopened its other parks — Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay — in early June with new health and safety measures in place, including reduced capacity.