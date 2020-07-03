ORLANDO, Fla. – Splitsville, the luxury bowling alley, will reopen at Disney Springs next week with new health and safety measures in place.

What You Need To Know Splitsville to reopen on July 10



New health and safety measures will be in place



Social distancing, single-use menus

The venue will open on July 10 at 4 p.m. Splitsville will implement a number of new measures, including social distancing and single-use menus.

“We look forward to welcoming you to #RollInRockOut real soon,” Splitsville said in a Facebook post.

Splitsville, along with the rest of Disney Springs, closed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when Disney Springs began its phased reopening in May, it was one of the few venues to remain closed.

The reopening of Splitsville comes a day before Disney World begins to reopen its theme parks. Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.