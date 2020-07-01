WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida is laying off an unspecified number of workers across its resort.

“As we continue to navigate through these unpredictable times, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business operations, resulting in the reduction of workforce across the Resort,” Legoland said in a statement. This decision was not made lightly and was decided on only after several other measures were taken, including operational adjustments, salary reductions, and temporary furloughs.”

Legoland called the layoffs a "necessary step" as it deals with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a necessary step that will allow our Resort to be more reflective of the uncertain environment we are currently operating within," Legoland said.

Legoland added that it will extend health coverage for impacted employees through July 31.

“We are saddened to say goodbye to each of these employees and appreciate the impact this has on them and their families,” Legoland said.

The layoffs come a month after Legoland reopened its theme park and water park to the public. Since June 1, the resort has been operating with limited capacity and several health and safety measures due to the ongoing pandemic.

Universal Orlando, which also reopened its parks last month, recently announced it had laid off some of its employees. The layoffs, Universal said, was necessary as it works to strengthen its business for the future.