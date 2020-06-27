ORLANDO, Fla. – The Bourne Stuntacular, the new stunt show inspired by the Jason Bourne film franchise, will make its debut on June 30, Universal Orlando announced Saturday.

​​The show, located at Universal Studios in the former home of Terminator 2: 3D, will feature live performers, extreme stunts and high-tech props.

Featuring a new storyline, The Bourne Stuntacular will take guests in the world of Jason Bourne.

Visitors will join Bourne as he travels across three continents and the cities of Tangier, Washington, D.C. and Dubai, to uncover classified information.

The Bourne Stuntacular has been in test runs for the last couple of weeks, giving theme park visitors a chance to see the show before its public debut. Universal, on Saturday, said it would also offer a virtual sneak peek of the show on June 30. Those interested in learning more about the show as well as getting a behind-the-scenes look can turn in at 7 p.m. ET on the Universal Orlando YouTube channel.

The show is the first new attraction to open at Universal amid the pandemic. In addition to new safety measures around the parks, new procedures have been implemented inside Universal’s indoor theaters. Capacity will be limited at The Bourne Stuntacular and spacing will be implemented between parties.

All guests will be required to wear a mask while experiencing the show.

For showtime information, Universal is encouraging visitors to check its official Universal Orlando app.