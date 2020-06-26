ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World annual passholders quickly scooped up reservations for the reopening days of the theme parks Friday morning.
The new Disney Park Pass system went live for passholders sometime around 6 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., the availability calendar showed that reservations were no longer available for passholders on July 11, the day Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom reopen.
Later in the morning, the same calendar showed that reservations were no longer available for July 12-15. Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopen on July 15.
Passholders are able to book three reservation days at a time.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disney World will be limiting capacity at its parks when they reopen. To help manage attendance, all visitors will need to secure a park reservation for specific days.
The system first opened to Disney Resort Hotel guests on Monday, with many users reported technical issues and glitches.
SeaWorld, which reopened earlier this month, is also requiring a reservation for park entry. Universal Orlando is also limiting capacity but is not requiring reservations.
