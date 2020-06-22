ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of people have signed a petition that calls for Disney World to delay the reopening of its theme parks next month.

​​The petition, which launched on moveon.org, cites the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Florida as the reason the reopening should be reconsidered.

“Because of the increase in cases suddenly, it is clear that theme parks—a non-essential business—should not be planning to operate until the cases have gone down again,” the petition read.

On Monday, Florida added nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing the statewide total past 100,000. More than 3,000 deaths in the state are attributed to the virus.

Thousands of Disney World employees are set to return to the parks this month ahead of the public reopening. The parks will begin a phased reopening on July 11, starting with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. A few days later Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15. Some Disney resort hotels reopened on Monday.

“The virus is not gone, unfortunately, it’s only become worse in this state,” the petition reads. “Having out theme parks remain closed until cases are steadily decreasing would keep our guests, our employees and their families safe.”

Disney has laid out a number of safety and health measures in its reopening plan, including requiring employees and visitors to wear face mask, requiring employees and visitors to undergo temperature checks and implementing reduced park capacity through a new reservation system. Hand sanitizer stations and social distancing markers will also be placed throughout the parks.

Disney Springs, its shopping and entertainment complex, has been open since May 20 with many of the same safety measures in place.

The petition has garnered more than 3,600 signatures as of Monday evening, nearing its goal of 4,000.

Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando’s parks reopened to the public earlier this month. Those parks also require employees and visitors to wear masks and undergo temperature checks.