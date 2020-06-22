ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Monday launched its new theme park reservation system, but the system was plagued with technical glitches and delays.

​​The Disney Park Pass system reportedly opened around 7 a.m. and was quickly overwhelmed with users trying to make reservations to visit the theme parks, which reopen next month.

For many users, instead of being able to select days to visit, they were greeted by a loading screen featuring Cinderella Castle's new look and "Just a Moment..." message. Other users encountered blank screens, error messages or a continuously-looping countdown clock featuring Space Mountain.

Many users took to social media to share the issues they encountered.

“Waiting over 3 hours now. No luck,” Twitter user @ChrisHendren3 wrote.

However, after a couple of hours, some users began to report successfully making reservations.

“Update: finally got in after an hour,” @GraceJens wrote on Twitter. “The actual park reservations booking was smooth. Getting there took the patience of Cinderella.”

When Disney World's theme parks reopen next month, guests will need a park reservation in order to visit. Guests with hotel reservations and park admission are able to make park reservations now. The system will be available to annual passholders without hotel reservations on Friday. And those with park tickets can make reservations starting June 28.

Alongside the new reservation system, Disney World launched a new availability calendar for visitors to see what dates are available for bookings. The calendar features different tabs for hotel guests, annual passholders and ticket holders.

The launch of the system comes as Disney Word reopens some its resort hotels, including the Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas.

Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom will be the first two theme parks to reopen at Disney World on July 11. A few days later, on July 15, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will reopen to the public. Visitors will be required to undergo temperature checks and wear a face masks to enter the parks.