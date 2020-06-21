PLANT CITY, Fla. — Now that summer is in full-swing, Dinosaur World in Plant City is welcoming families back to the park.

What You Need To Know The park was closed for nearly two months



The park has added sanitizing stations

“We are so happy to be open again,” says Angelica Roque, Dinosaur World manager.

Because of COVID-19, the park was closed for nearly two months. Now, it has added more sanitizing stations, masks are recommended, and they have upped their sanitizing protocols.

“You can be assured that everything will be clean,” says Roque.

Some high-touch exhibits like the Bone Dig, and playground have remained closed.

The parks admission fee dropped to $10 per person.