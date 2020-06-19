ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of its public reopening next month, Disney World will hold previews for its annual passholders.

​​The preview will take place on July 9 and 10 at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney announced Friday. Passholders will need to register the special preview, which will be available to Weekday Select, Theme Park Select, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier passholders.

Passholders will need an activated annual pass in order to register.

Disney said reservations for the previews will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Email invitations will be sent “soon,” Disney said.

News of the passholder preview dates comes hours after Disney shared details about its new theme park reservation system. Passholders will be able to begin making reservations to visit the parks on June 26. Passholders will only be able to reserve up to three days at a time if they are not staying at a Disney resort hotel.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are set to reopen to the public in a limited capacity on July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15. Face masks and temperature checks will be required for visitors.

The theme parks have been closed since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.