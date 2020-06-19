ORLANDO, Fla. – Aquatica Orlando is expanding its operating hours.

​​Starting July 2, the water park will return to being open seven days a week through mid-August.

Aquatica, along with SeaWorld’s other parks, reopened on June 11 after being closed near three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors will still need to make a reservation to enter the parks, as Aquatica is using the new reservation system to manage capacity.

Face masks are required for guests ages 2 and older in certain areas of the water park but are prohibited in the water and on water attractions.

Other safety measures are in place, including temperature checks and social distancing.

Aquatica is offering 40 percent off tickets now through June 21.