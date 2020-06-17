ORLANDO, Fla. – The new Jason Bourne stunt show has begun technical rehearsals at Universal Studios Florida.
The Bourne Stuntacular, which is based on the popular film franchise, is a mixed media stage show that features stunts, special effects, recorded footage, live actors, lighting effects and more.
The show, located in the building that previously housed the Terminator 2: 3D attraction, follows Jason Bourne as he fights sinister characters across three continents.
The attraction opened to Universal employees over the weekend before soft-opening to park guests. During the “technical rehearsals,” the attraction will be open on a limited, unscheduled basis. Some elements of the attractions will be adjusted and fine-tuned during this time.
The first images, and impressions, from the attraction have made their way onto social media, with many remarking how action-packed the show is.
Universal has not yet released an official opening date for the Bourne Stuntacular, which will likely be the first new attraction to open at a Florida theme park since the coronavirus shutdown.
