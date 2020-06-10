ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In a couple of weeks, Disney World will begin to reopen some of its resort hotels.

What You Need To Know Disney World reveals cleaning measures for hotels



Enhanced cleaning of rooms prior to guest arrival



High-contact areas will also be cleaned more frequently



Some Disney hotels to reopen on June 22

​​Ahead of the reopening, Disney on Wednesday shared more details about the enhanced cleaning procedures at the hotels and what guests should expect amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney will first open some of the Deluxe Villa Resorts and the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground on June 22. To keep guests safe, Disney will do an “enhanced” cleaning of every room before arrival. Light switches, electronic devices, and in-room amenities will be part of the new procedures.

During their stay, guests will get a light cleaning service (towel replenishment, trash removal) every other day. Disney said in a blog post that housekeeping employees will be trained on the new procedures.

Other areas of the hotels will also receive increased cleaning, including high-traffic areas like restrooms, elevators, escalators and handrails. Public spaces like restaurants, lobbies and pools will be modified to allow for increased cleaning as well as social distancing.

“We’ve also expanded the number of hand sanitizer locations across the property,” said Katie Kelly, vice president of worldwide safety services at Disney Parks, in a blog post.

Online check-in service will be offered at select locations to reduce contact. Restaurants will offer mobile order and cashless payment options.

Disney previously shared other changes for hotel guests, including modifications to resort transportation and the temporary suspension of Extra Magic Hours.

Disney World plans to reopen its theme parks next month. Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15. Face masks and temperature checks will be mandatory.