ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld granted Spectrum News 13 earlier access to Aquatica Orlando, ahead of its June 11 public reopening.

What You Need To Know Aquatica Orlando to reopen on June 11



The water park will implement new safety measures



Visitors should expect reduced capacity, temperature checks

​​There are many changes that visitors should expect to see when they visit, all designed to keep everyone safe.

Aquatica anticipates having a few thousand guests when it reopens instead of a maximum capacity of about 12,000. The water park closed in mid-March in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After visitors park, they'll have their temperatures taken inside of one of several tents near the entrance. Temperatures must be less than 100.4 degrees.

To keep visitors rubbing shoulders with strangers while waiting in line, circular 6-feet distancing markers have been place everywhere, as have one-way arrows.

Bag check and ticket scans have been modified. At bag check, staff will remain behind plexiglass. The turnstiles have been removed and replaced with a touchless scanning system. Visitors are also separated by plexiglass through which the employee's scanner can read your ticket.

Visitors also won't have folks who are exiting the park all up in their space. The "in and "out" flow has changed.

“Separate ways in, separate ways out," interim CEO Marc Swanson said.​

SeaWorld has implemented a new reservation system for its parks. Visitors will need to book in advance in order to visit.