ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney Springs and Universal CityWalk have resumed closing at 10 p.m. after the curfew for Orange County was lifted.

​​Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Monday during a news briefing that the countywide curfew had been lifted effective immediately. The 10 p.m. curfew that was in place for Orlando was also lifted Monday by Mayor Buddy Dyer. The curfew was implemented amid a number protests following the death of George Floyd.

Disney Springs and CityWalk began closing at 7 p.m. when the curfews were first put in place in order to allow workers and guests time to return home. According to its website, Disney Springs will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. Meanwhile, at Universal, CityWalk will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Both Disney and Universal reopened their dining and shopping complexes to the public last month. In the weeks since, Universal has reopened its theme parks with certain health and safety measures in place.

Disney plans to begin a phase reopening of its theme parks in July. The first two parks to open will be Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.