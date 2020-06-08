ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World will begin reopening some of its resort hotels this month, following a March closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Some Disney World hotels to reopen June 22



New policies, measures will be in place



Disney theme parks to start reopening in July

​​Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and select Disney Vacation Club properties, including Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village, Disney’s Beach Club Villas and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas will reopen to guests on June 22.

Over the weekend, Disney shared an update about the hotels, outlining the new requirements that will be put in place for guests.

Guests, ages 2 and older, will be required to wear masks in all public areas at any Disney Resort Hotel. The only exceptions will be while they are swimming or dining. Day guests, those not staying at the hotel overnight, will need a confirmed dining reservation.

Hotel guests may be subjected to additional screenings and Disney is encouraging them to check their temperatures before they arrive.

Disney is recommending that guests use online check-in to help with physical distancing. All guests will be automatically checked out of their rooms to reduce the need to visit the front desk.

Inside their rooms, guests will find extra linens and towels, double-cased pillows and individually-wrapped glassware. Housekeeping will clean guests’ rooms every other day during their stay. The light cleaning service will include replenishing towels and amenities, removing trash and used towels, and cleaning vanity and counter surfaces.

Complimentary Resort Transportation will resume when the hotels reopen, but the service will be modified. Bus transportation will be available between the hotels and Disney Springs. Physical distancing measures will be implemented on the buses, leading to reduced capacity and longer waits. Bus service will also be available to the theme parks when they reopen in July.

Disney also said that a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. The parks, which start a phased reopening next month, will use a new system that will required guests to have a reservation to enter the parks. FastPass+ service will be suspended during the initial reopening. And the Extra Magic Hours benefit will be unavailable to hotel guests until further notice.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be the first theme parks to reopen at Disney World on July 11. A few days later, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15. Capacity will be limited.

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando reopened its theme parks last week without a reservation system in place. Crowds were light for Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure on Friday.