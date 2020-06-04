ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando's theme parks reopen to the public this week after being closed for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando reopens parks with new measures



Face masks, temperature checks required



Visitors should expect a number of changes to theme park experience

​​With the reopening, visitors should expect a number of changes. Universal has implemented new health and safety measures in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Many of the procedures first introduced at CityWalk when it reopened last month have been put in place at the parks, including staggered parking, six-foot social distancing in queues, temperature checks and mandatory face masks. Here's what visitors should know before they go.

FACE MASKS/TEMPERATURE CHECKS

Face masks and temperatures checks are required for both employees and visitors. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter the parks.

Temperature checks will be conducted in the parking garage area prior to the security checkpoint. Visitors won’t need to undergo another check at the park entrances.

Masks should be worn during the entire visit. The exceptions are when eating, drinking or while on a water ride. Signage about the new measures, including the mask requirement are abundant.

REDUCED CAPACITY

Although reservations won't be required when the parks reopen to the public on June 5, visitors should know they will be operating with reduced capacity. While officials haven't given a specific number, it's likely capacity will be less than 40 percent to help with social distancing.

VIRTUAL LINES

Universal will be ramping up the number of attractions that will offer virtual queues. This will help with reducing the number of physical wait lines throughout the parks.

Popular attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure only have the virtual line option. Visitors can reserve a return time in the Universal Orlando mobile app.

Other rides offer only standby or a combination of standby and virtual line.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING ON ATTRACTIONS

In addition to social distancing markers through the parks, Universal will be spacing visitors on all attractions. In some instances, the spacing could mean leaving seats or rows empty. At The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, for example, riders were seated on every other row. Single riders were given their own row.

INCREASED SANITATION

Universal employees will be cleaning high-touch areas more frequently. Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the parks as part of the new health measures.

Employees will also dispense hand sanitizer to visitors as they enter restaurants and before they get on attractions.

MOBILE ORDERING

To reduce contact between employees and visitors, Universal will have mobile ordering available at its restaurants. The Universal Orlando mobile app will list which restaurants are participating in mobile ordering.

BREAK AREAS

For visitors worried about spending all day at a Florida theme park in the summer while wearing a face masks, Universal has a solution. Throughout the parks, Universal has set up “U-Rest Areas.” In these designated areas, visitors can take a break and remove their face masks. They will need to maintain social distancing.

The “U-Rest Areas” are marked by clear signage.