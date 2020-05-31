ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will reopen select hotels this week as its theme parks begin to welcome back visitors after a two-month closure.

What You Need To Know Select hotels at Universal Orlando to reopen



The hotels will begin reopening on June 2



Guests will be required to wear masks in public areas

​​The hotels set to reopen on June 2 include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

New safety measures will be implemented at the hotels, including mandatory face masks for guests, employees and vendors in public areas. Guests will also need to undergo a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be able to enter the hotels without medical clearance, according to Universal.

The hotels will also use “contactless” measures such as express checkout and hotel texting services.

Guests staying in the hotels will be able to visit Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay on June 3 and 4, before the parks reopen to the public on June 5. Visitors will be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked to enter.

The parks have been closed since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Orlando began a phased reopening of CityWalk earlier this month, with a limited number of shops and restaurants in operation.